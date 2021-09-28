Lethbridge News September 28 2021 8:06pm 01:51 Lethbridge-West MLA Phillips calls on UCP ‘action plan’ to address city’s doctor shortage As Lethbridge continues to find itself short on doctors, Lethbridge-West MLA Shannon Phillips is calling on the province to implement a four-step plan addressing the shortage. Erik Bay has more. Lethbridge-West MLA calls for UCP ‘action plan’ to address city’s doctor shortage REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8228899/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8228899/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?