Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lethbridge News
September 28 2021 8:06pm
01:51

Lethbridge-West MLA Phillips calls on UCP ‘action plan’ to address city’s doctor shortage

As Lethbridge continues to find itself short on doctors, Lethbridge-West MLA Shannon Phillips is calling on the province to implement a four-step plan addressing the shortage. Erik Bay has more.

Advertisement

Video Home