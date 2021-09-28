Lethbridge-West MLA calls for UCP ‘action plan’ to address city’s doctor shortage

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands of people in Lethbridge are searching for a new family doctor, with little to no results.

Paige Sauter is one of them; she says she has lost doctors before and has always found a new one. But when her latest family doctor left in April, there was no replacement.

“Family doctors in Lethbridge and area are saying that they’re not taking new patients… that they’re full and running at capacity,” Sauter said.

“My family and myself are wondering where that leaves us patients without a doctor.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "My family and myself are wondering where that leaves us patients without a doctor."

And the prognosis is bleak for others seeking medical care.

According to the Chinook Primary Care Network website, the only doctors accepting new patients in Lethbridge continue to be at the Prairie Treatment Opioid Dependency Clinic.

Story continues below advertisement

Recently, Bigelow-Fowler Clinic South announced it would be closing its doors in November, after attempts to recruit new doctors were unsuccessful.

1/4 JUST IN: @GlobalLeth confirms Bigelow Fowler Clinic South is closing its doors as of Nov 30 and losing one doctor, leaving 2,000 patients without a doctor. The remaining 12 doctors are being split between the clinic's West (Nov 1) and East (Nov 30) locations. #YQL #Lethbridge — Liam Nixon (@GlobalLiamNixon) September 17, 2021

Lethbridge-West NDP MLA Shannon Phillips is calling on the UCP government to implement a four-step action plan, starting a targeted physician recruitment plan within the next 30 days, followed by a long-term attraction program tailored to small cities.

The plan also calls for the creation of supports to increase COVID-19 vaccination in smaller southern Alberta communities and daily, detailed COVID-19 reporting in the south zone.

“We have heard what is already happening in our emergency rooms, what is already happening to our primary care. This needs to happen right away,” Phillips said.

Story continues below advertisement

“In order to simply get back to last year’s levels, we needs to bring in 15 new physicians, so we need to see a plan for that.”

Phillips added the shortage can’t be allowed to continue.

“I want to see the action plan and the time for that is yesterday.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I want to see the action plan and the time for that is yesterday."

Lethbridge-East UCP MLA Nathan Neudorf says he’s discussed the doctor shortage with members of his party, including Premier Jason Kenney, former health minister Tyler Shandro and current Health Minister Jason Copping.

Neudorf believes the back-and-forth over a new Alberta Medical Association master agreement is making it difficult to recruit physicians to Lethbridge, especially ones outside the province.

Read more: Alberta physicians reject new master agreement with provincial government

“They need that certainty that that agreement is in place so they know what they can bill, so when they invest a lot of their time, energy and resources in a business, they’re going to make that money back in a reasonable amount of time,” Neudorf said.

“I’m really calling on our government to get that agreement signed. That would also allow our doctors in Lethbridge to open evening and weekend clinics again, that have been largely missing throughout this pandemic.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Minister Copping is aware of the concerns about access to family doctors in Lethbridge and he’s committed to working with the community and local physicians to find solutions,” a statement from the minister’s press secretary Steve Buick reads.

“Alberta Health is working with the Chinook Primary Care Network, doctors in Lethbridge, AHS South Zone, the City of Lethbridge, and the Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce to support recruitment and retention of doctors in Lethbridge.”

The statement adds Alberta Health Services has begun recruiting to four new family physician positions in the city.