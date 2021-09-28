Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 28 2021 6:20pm
02:05

Toronto police make arrests after $1M stolen from company that refills ATMs

It was a $1 million heist and now Toronto police say they have made multiple arrests and one suspect is outstanding. Caryn Lieberman has the details of a disturbing incident caught on camera.

