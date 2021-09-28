Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 28 2021 6:08pm
01:40

Police investigating deadly Pickering shooting

Durham Regional Police are investigating after a 32-year-old man was killed in a shooting late Monday. Catherine McDonald has the latest.

Advertisement

Video Home