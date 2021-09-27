Animals September 27 2021 5:38pm 00:29 Curious black bear captured playing on Port Coquitlam swing A front yard in Port Coquitlam turned into a personal playground for one black bear Saturday night. Global News viewer Brad Penzes captured video of a curious bear trying out his backyard swing! REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8225224/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8225224/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?