Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Animals
September 27 2021 5:38pm
00:29

Curious black bear captured playing on Port Coquitlam swing

A front yard in Port Coquitlam turned into a personal playground for one black bear Saturday night. Global News viewer Brad Penzes captured video of a curious bear trying out his backyard swing!

Advertisement

Video Home