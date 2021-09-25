Menu

Canada
September 25 2021 4:44pm
01:48

Kingston Humane Society hosts first in-person event since pandemic

The Kingston Humane Society’s flagship fundraising event was held on Saturday. This marks KHS’s first in-person event since the pandemic began.

