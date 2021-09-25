Menu

Global News at 11 Edmonton
September 25 2021 12:49am
01:36

Opioid overdoses adding to Alberta ICU pressure

A group of Alberta doctors is calling on the government to take emergency action to address a drug-poisoning crisis and alleviate the pressure on intensive-care units. Sarah Komadina has more.

