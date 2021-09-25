Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
September 25 2021 12:45am
01:04

Police investigate deadly shooting in south Edmonton

Two men were injured and one died after what is believed to be a shooting in south Edmonton late Thursday. Sarah Komadina reports.

