Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 24 2021 9:14pm
01:56

Downtown Chilliwack closed by standoff

RCMP restricted access to vast swaths of downtown Chilliwack, Friday, as they responded to a suspected shots fired call. One man was arrested under the Mental Health Act. John Hua has the story.

