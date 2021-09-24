Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 24 2021 9:12pm
01:25

Where COVID-19 case numbers are rising in B.C.

Global’s Keith Baldrey has a look at where COVID-19 numbers are rising in our province – including the uptick in cases in the Fraser Valley.

Advertisement

Video Home