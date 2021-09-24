COVID-19: 743 new cases and 7 deaths in B.C.; 80% of those eligible now fully vaccinated

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia health officials reported 743 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, along with another seven deaths.

The update left B.C.’s seven-day rolling average for new cases at 650, while the number of active cases climbed to 5,979.

Story continues below advertisement

Both B.C.’s seven-day case average and active cases have remained high but relatively steady since the last week of August.

Of the new cases, 292 were in the Fraser Health region, 111 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 177 were in the Interior Health region, 106 were in the Northern Health region and 57 were in the Island health region.

There were 319 COVID patients in hospital, an overnight decrease of 11, and 149 people in critical or intensive care — an increase of one.

Ninety-four per cent of COVID patients in B.C. ICUs were not fully vaccinated.

94 percent of those in critical care today due to COVID-19 were not fully vaccinated.

See the full breakdown by age: pic.twitter.com/ExccRxHeA5 — Adrian Dix (@adriandix) September 24, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

More than 4.05 million British Columbians, accounting for 87.5 per cent of those eligible and 78.7 of B.C.’s population, have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Of them, more than 3.7 million people, accounting for 80 per cent of those eligible and 72 per cent of B.C.’s population, have had two doses.

Since the start of the pandemic the province has reported 182,512 total cases and 1,922 deaths.

3:54 Vancouver doctor shares her experience with COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant Vancouver doctor shares her experience with COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant