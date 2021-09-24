Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
diversity
September 24 2021 6:28pm
01:34

Manitoba movies focus on diverse casts

You may have seen a movie set or two while driving through Winnipeg lately. That’s because more production companies are setting up shop in the city. And as Marney Blunt reports, those films have an emphasis on diversity.

Advertisement

Video Home