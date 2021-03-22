Anti-racism March 22 2021 9:58pm 01:34 Diversity training in the workplace Anti-racism week is underway in Winnipeg with the purpose to raise awareness. Global’s Amber McGuckin looks at what more can be done in workplaces to ensure a diverse and welcoming workforce. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7713105/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7713105/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?