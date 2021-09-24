COVID-19: Ontario expands capacity limits for some indoor, outdoor settings

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore said Friday that beginning Saturday some indoor settings like banquet halls and theatres will be able to expand their capacity to 50 per cent or 10,000 people, whichever is less. Outdoor unseated events can raise their capacity up to 75 per cent or 15,000 people, while seated events can sit at 75 per cent or 30,000 people. Outdoor venues whose usual maximum capacity of 20,000 or more will require proof of vaccination.