Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
September 23 2021 7:17pm
01:57

‘Be careful’: grandmother of hospitalized 5-year-old pleads for caution against COVID-19

Maverick, a 5-year-old Regina boy, was admitted to hospital Tuesday testing positive for COVID-19. Since then, he’s been on an IV and heart monitor.

Advertisement

Video Home