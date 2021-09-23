Menu

September 23 2021 6:46pm
01:52

Crop yields expected to be very low compared to 2020 harvest

Statistics Canada reports harvest numbers for the end of the 2021 season will be drastically lower than the previous year after the worst drought Saskatchewan has seen in the last 30 years.

