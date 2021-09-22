Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
September 22 2021 10:48am
03:41

City Coun. Troy Davies on Saskatoon’s COVID-19 response

City Coun. Troy Davies tells Global News Morning the city could be bringing in a colour code system to indicate the risk of COVID-19 in Saskatoon — with more than 1,100 active cases in the city.

