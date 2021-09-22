Global News Morning Saskatoon September 22 2021 10:48am 03:41 City Coun. Troy Davies on Saskatoon’s COVID-19 response City Coun. Troy Davies tells Global News Morning the city could be bringing in a colour code system to indicate the risk of COVID-19 in Saskatoon — with more than 1,100 active cases in the city. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8212080/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8212080/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?