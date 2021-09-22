Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
September 22 2021 8:17am
04:33

Napa Valley wines

Napa Valley is one of the world’s most premium wine regions. Wine educator and sommelier Mandi Robertson joins Global’s Eramelinda Boquer to talk about its rich history and award winning wines.

