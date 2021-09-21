Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Barry Rempel
September 21 2021 10:36pm
00:23

Winnipeg Airports Authority CEO Barry Rempel gets ready to ‘take off’ into retirement

The board of directors of Winnipeg Airports Authority announced Tuesday that president and CEO Barry Rempel will retire at the end of 2021.

Advertisement

More Videos

Video Home



No videos found.