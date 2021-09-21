Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 21 2021 8:56pm
02:04

Caught on video: huge rockfall on Stawamus Chief has experts warning public to stay away

People are being asked to stay away from the popular climbing routes on the north wall of the Stawamus Chief, after a huge rockfall that was caught on video on Monday. Emad Agahi has the latest.

