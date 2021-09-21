Menu

Canada
September 21 2021 8:38pm
00:41

Alberta reaches out to federal agencies for potential help with COVID-19 4th wave: Kenney

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announces his government has reached out to government agencies to plan for potential support in managing the fourth wave of COVID-19 in the province.

