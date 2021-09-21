Menu

Global News Morning BC
September 21 2021 11:07am
03:26

Federal Election

Long lines and lots of ballots still to count. Those are the realities of holding an election during a pandemic. Elections Canada spokesperson Andrea Marantz joins Paul Haysom to talk about the challenges with this year’s vote.

