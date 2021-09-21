Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
September 21 2021 8:52am
04:03

Post-Election Debrief

Canadians hit the polls and voted. IPSOS General Director Sébastien Dallaire joins Global’s Laura Casella with a breakdown of the results.

