Canada election 2021
September 20 2021 11:55pm
03:53

Canada election 2021: Rachael Harder re-elected in Lethbridge

DECISION CANADA 2021: Lethbridge remained a Conservative stronghold in Monday’s federal election, with Rachael Harder re-elected for a third term. Harder reacted following the win.

