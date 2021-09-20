Menu

September 20 2021 8:44pm
01:55

Culture Days recconects community through art

As the days grow colder there’s something to look forward to, the annual BC Culture Days, a month-long lineup of events both in-person and virtual that kicks off this Friday. Sydney Morton has more on what we can all expect to enjoy.

