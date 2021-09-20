Global News at Noon Edmonton September 20 2021 2:21pm 02:31 Police respond to anti-mask dispute at Edmonton polling station on election day As federal election day voting got underway Monday, Edmonton police were called to at least one polling station because of a dispute over having to wear masks indoors. Kim Smith reports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8205262/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8205262/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?