Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at Noon Edmonton
September 20 2021 2:21pm
02:31

Police respond to anti-mask dispute at Edmonton polling station on election day

As federal election day voting got underway Monday, Edmonton police were called to at least one polling station because of a dispute over having to wear masks indoors. Kim Smith reports.

Advertisement

Video Home