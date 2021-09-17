Menu

Science
September 17 2021 8:32pm
01:59

COVID-19 vaccine bus heads to rural Alberta

The Alberta government’s focus has been on getting people immunized and for some, this latest round of rules is the final push. The COVID-19 vaccine bus is heading into rural communities to make sure access is easy. Chris Chacon has more.

