Global News at 5:30 Toronto September 17 2021 5:52pm 02:14 Child dies of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region A child has died due to COVID-19 in Waterloo Region. As Caryn Lieberman reports, little is known about the child beyond the fact that the death was not school or daycare related. Child under age of 10 dies of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region, Ont. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8200219/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8200219/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?