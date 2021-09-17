Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 17 2021 5:52pm
02:14

Child dies of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region

A child has died due to COVID-19 in Waterloo Region. As Caryn Lieberman reports, little is known about the child beyond the fact that the death was not school or daycare related.

