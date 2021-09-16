Heather Stefanson September 16 2021 8:40pm 00:29 Shelly Glover, Heather Stefanson to be two candidates for PC party leadership Manitoba will soon have its first female Premier. Shelly Glover and Heather Stefanson are the only candidates to qualify for the leadership contest. Shelly Glover, Heather Stefanson to be two candidates for PC party leadership REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8197644/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8197644/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?