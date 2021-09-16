Conservative Party September 16 2021 12:33pm 15:06 Extended interview with Tracy Gray, Conservative Candidate for Kelowna—Lake Country An extended interview with Tracy Gray, the Conservative candidate for the Kelowna—Lake Country riding in the 2021 federal election. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8195832/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8195832/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?