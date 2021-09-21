Menu

Canada
September 21 2021 1:43am
01:33

Canada election results: Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

The federal riding of Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola has now been officially declared. Incumbent Conservative Party candidate Dan Albas has now won his fourth election in a row.

