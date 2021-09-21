Canada September 21 2021 1:43am 01:33 Canada election results: Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola The federal riding of Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola has now been officially declared. Incumbent Conservative Party candidate Dan Albas has now won his fourth election in a row. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8207965/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8207965/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?