Global News Morning BC
September 16 2021 10:17am
03:54

Lessons learned from Alberta and Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 health measures

Dr. Cory Neudorf with the Saskatchewan Health Authority talks about what’s behind surging COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan and Alberta, and why he’s hoping the rest of Canada is paying attention.

