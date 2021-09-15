Menu

Canada
September 15 2021 9:55pm
01:31

Edmonton signs agreement with Kehewin Cree Nation for urban reserve development

The City of Edmonton is taking the next steps to welcome an urban reserve within city limits. As Chris Chacon reports, this new addition is expected to bring economic growth and reconciliation.

