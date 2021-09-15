News September 15 2021 11:47am 04:20 Where We Live: Downtown Winnipeg In the latest episode of Where We Live, Global News Morning learns on Downtown Winnipeg BIZ is working to make the area appealing to as many people as possible. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8192399/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8192399/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?