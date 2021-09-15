Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
September 15 2021 10:24am
04:33

Saskatchewan Environmental Society’s hopes ahead of election day

The Saskatchewan Environmental Society’s Peter Prebble joins Global News Morning with what he’s looking for from the parties ahead of election day on Monday

