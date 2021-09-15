Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
September 15 2021 9:30am
01:24

Sheree Fertuck sought child support and property in Greg Fertuck court battle

The Greg Fertuck murder trial has heard nearly $800,000 in assets were at stake during family law proceedings involving his estranged wife, Sheree Fertuck.

