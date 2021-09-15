Global News at 10 Regina September 15 2021 9:30am 01:24 Sheree Fertuck sought child support and property in Greg Fertuck court battle The Greg Fertuck murder trial has heard nearly $800,000 in assets were at stake during family law proceedings involving his estranged wife, Sheree Fertuck. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8191978/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8191978/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?