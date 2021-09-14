Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 14 2021 6:31pm
01:53

Surge in pets adopted during COVID-19 contributing to longer veterinarian wait times

The Canadian Veterinary Medical Association is reporting a major shortage in vets, which they say is leading to extended wait times for animals to get treatment. Brittany Rosen has more.

