Global News at 5:30 Toronto September 14 2021 6:31pm 01:53 Surge in pets adopted during COVID-19 contributing to longer veterinarian wait times The Canadian Veterinary Medical Association is reporting a major shortage in vets, which they say is leading to extended wait times for animals to get treatment. Brittany Rosen has more. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8190955/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8190955/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?