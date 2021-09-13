Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 13 2021 6:09pm
02:17

First responders protest mandatory vaccines outside Queen’s Park

With several mandatory vaccination policies soon to be underway, first responders came to the front lines of Queen‘s Park to protest the requirements. Matthew Bingley reports.

