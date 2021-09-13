Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Saskatoon
September 13 2021 2:06pm
03:53

University of Guelph team uses CLS to explore the mystery of chocolate making

University of Guelph Prof. Alejandro Marangoni explains how the Canadian Light Source in Saskatoon helped in creating quality chocolate.

Advertisement

More Videos

Video Home



No videos found.