Winnipeg Blue Bombers
September 11 2021 8:33pm
06:04

RAW: Blue Bombers Nic Demski Post Game – Sept. 11

Blue Bombers’ slotback Nic Demski chats with the media after Saturday’s 33-9 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

