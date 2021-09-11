Global News Hour at 6 BC September 11 2021 8:17pm 07:51 Federal election: Jagmeet Singh one-on-one The NDP’s Jagmeet Singh was in Vancouver Saturday to unveil his party’s costed platform. Richard Zussman has more on the party’s election promises in a one-on-one interview with Singh. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8183912/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8183912/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?