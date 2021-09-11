Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 11 2021 8:17pm
07:51

Federal election: Jagmeet Singh one-on-one

The NDP’s Jagmeet Singh was in Vancouver Saturday to unveil his party’s costed platform. Richard Zussman has more on the party’s election promises in a one-on-one interview with Singh.

