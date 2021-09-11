Menu

Global News Morning BC
September 11 2021 1:39pm
02:54

Open House: Fall Housing Markey Lookahead

Will the hot housing market cool this fall? Yvonne Schalle speaks with the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver to find out if it will stay a seller’s market.

