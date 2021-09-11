Menu

Canada
September 11 2021 10:52am
00:43

Canada election: O’Toole pledges public transit supports for the GTA

Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole promised on Saturday supports for the expansion of public transit in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) including all four of the area’s subway lines.

