Global News at 10 Saskatoon
September 10 2021 10:09pm
02:03

Huskies Machart and Zerr listed as top CFL prospects

Huskies running back Adam Machart, and offensive tackle Noah Zerr, have both been listed by the CFL Scouting Bureau as top 20 prospects for the 2022 CFL Draft.

