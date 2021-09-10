Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 10 2021 6:05pm
02:57

Canada election: Impact of COVID-19 on voting in advance polls

The first day of advance polling got underway Friday, but did the pandemic have an impact on voters? Caryn Lieberman reports.

Advertisement

Video Home