Global News Morning Toronto
September 10 2021 9:46am
03:45

Local film ‘Scarborough’ debuts at TIFF

Writer and director, Catherine Hernandez, talks about bringing her novel ‘Scarborough’ to the big screen and how her upbringing in the east-end of Toronto inspired her story and characters.

