Boil Water September 9 2021 8:49pm 02:05 Shoal Lake boil water advisory set to end While Winnipeggers have used water from Shoal Lake for more than a century, the people living on its shores have been denied that right. But as Global’s Will Reimer explains, that is about to change. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8179697/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8179697/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?