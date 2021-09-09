Menu

Boil Water
September 9 2021 8:49pm
02:05

Shoal Lake boil water advisory set to end

While Winnipeggers have used water from Shoal Lake for more than a century, the people living on its shores have been denied that right. But as Global’s Will Reimer explains, that is about to change.

