Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 9 2021 8:47pm
01:41

Province reviewing options to protect B.C. hospitals from protest

Another anti-vaccine card rally is planned for next week and Health Minister Adrian Dix fired a warning shot Thursday if they target hospitals, staff or patients again. Keith Baldrey reports.

