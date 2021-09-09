Menu

September 9 2021 5:10pm
01:56

RCMP and CBSA subpoenaed by Nova Scotia’s mass shooting inquiry

The RCMP and CBSA are two agencies in receipt of nearly 50 subpoenas that have been issued in the first phase of the public inquiry into Nova Scotia’s mass shooting spree. Alexa MacLean reports.

