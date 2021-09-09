Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
September 9 2021 9:21am
01:12

Laval Shooting

One man is in hospital in critical condition following a shooting in Chomedey, Laval Thursday morning. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines has the story.

